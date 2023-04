ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Warbirds lost their first game in program history to the Jacksonville Sharks Saturday, 54-26. The Warbirds began their third season in team history, debuting in the National Arena League. West Texas was overmatched by a talented Jacksonville team.

The Warbirds return to the Ector County Coliseum on April 29 to host Fayetteville.

Watch the video above for highlights.