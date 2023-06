ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Warbirds lost at home to the Jacksonville Sharks 58-45 dropping their season record to 2-5.

This is the Warbirds’ second loss this season to the Sharks after losing the season opener to Jacksonville 54-26.

West Texas will be back at the Ector County Coliseum for their next week on June 10th when they play the Carolina Cobras at 7:30 P.M.

