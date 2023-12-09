ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons hosted the Arkansas Fort Worth Lions in their ninth game of the 2023 season. With just seconds on the clock left in the game, the Falcons and Lions were faced with last-second attempts as they were tied at 68 a piece, looking to not go into overtime. The Falcons drew a foul and Morgan Helgesen drained both free throws to win the game for UTPB.

The Falcons improve to 7-2 on the season and will host the Northern New Mexico Eagles December 15th.

Watch the video above for the highlights.