ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons battled close every set but came out on top 3-0 over the St. Edward’s Hilltoppers. Falcons move to 6-4 in the Lonestar Conference.
Watch the video above for the full highlights.
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons battled close every set but came out on top 3-0 over the St. Edward’s Hilltoppers. Falcons move to 6-4 in the Lonestar Conference.
Watch the video above for the full highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now