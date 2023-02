ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB baseball won games one and two of their four-game slate against Texas A&M International. The Falcons came back from an early deficit to win game one 5-2, and exploded in game two to win 14-3.

Taylor McDaniel went three for three at the plate with three RBI and a triple in game two.

Games three and four will be a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at noon from Roden Field.

Watch the video above for highlights from game one.