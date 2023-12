ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Men’s Basketball team hosted the Arkansas Fort Worth Lions Saturday in the Falcon Dome. The Lions were tough on the Falcons to start the game but UTPB held strong and took control in the second half to walk away with the twelve point win.

Falcons move to 7-2 on the season and their next game will tip off in San Angelo, as they take on the Angelo State Rams, December 12th.

Watch the video above for the highlights.