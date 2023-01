ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB men’s basketball fell just short of conference rival Angelo State Tuesday 75-72, dropping the Falcons’ overall record to 10-12, and conference record to 4-9.

UTPB led by five at the half, but quickly lost their lead in the second half after Angelo State started on a 12-0 run. Azariah Seay led the Falcons again with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Watch the video above for highlights.