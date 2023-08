MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The 49th annual Monahans Volleyball Tournament started came to a conclusion as the hosts, the Monahans Lady Loboes, took on the Odessa High Lady Bronchos in the semi-finals.

A quick match between the two as Monahans takes it in a swift 2 set match.

They move on to the finals to take on the Permian Lady Panthers.

Watch the video above for the full highlights from the semi-final game.