ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a high-scoring district opener, Permian softball outlasted Odessa 8-7 behind three third-inning home runs from Makayla Sanchez, Makenzie Bernal and Audrina Ramirez.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
