ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a three wins in a row, the UPTB Falcons Men’s Basketball team looked to extend that streak with their matchup at home against the Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas.

Javelinas persisted in the second half to win by 10, snapping the Falcons win streak.

Javelinas win 74-64.

Watch the video above for the full highlights.