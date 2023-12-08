MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In day two of the Tall City Oilman’s Classic, the hosts, the Legacy Rebels took the court once, while the Midland High Bulldogs and the Permian Panthers battled it out in their double-headers.

First, the Rebels with their nail-bitter matchup against the Lubbock Cooper Pirates to end the day. Rebs took their first loss of the tournament in their back-and-forth battle to the Pirates, coming out on the bottom, 69-65. Legacy is now 2-1 in the tournament.

Those Lubbock Cooper Pirates continued their strength in day too as they would hand the Midland High Bulldogs their first loss of the tournament. Midland High would fall by one point and moved to 1-1 before their third game of the tournament.

That third game for the Bulldogs faired well. In their matchup against the Fort Stockton Panthers, the Bulldogs had absolute control and walked away with the 73-51 win. Bulldogs are now 2-1 in the tournament ahead of day three.

Lastly, the Permian Panthers are now the only team undefeated in the tournament with their back-to-back wins over Caprock (72-54) and El Paso Burges(73-47).

Day three of the tournament tips off Saturday, December 8th at 9:00 a.m., once again back at Legacy High School.

Watch the videos above for game two highlights.