MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The 2023 Tall City Oilman’s Classic tournament hosted by the Midland Legacy Rebels tipped off day one Thursday, December 7th.

First up, the Midland Legacy Rebels host the Fort Stockton Panthers. The Rebs would walk away with the almost 40-point win over the Panthers before heading to game two to end the night for day one of the Classic. In game two, the Rebels would score the same number of points as the first, with their 69-61 win over the Amarillo Caprock Longhorns. Rebs started the tournament undefeated.

Then the Midland High Bulldogs face off against the El Paso Burges Mustangs. This game would be the closest-matched game throughout the day. Back and forth all night long between these two and would come down to one last bucket. Zhaitry Walton scored the final basket for the Bulldogs to help them sneak by with a 3-point win over the Mustangs, 71-68.

And finally, the Permian Panthers would then be the home team, taking on the Lubbock Cooper Pirates. The Panthers were no match for the Pirates tonight and would take the first loss of the tournament, 81-52.

Day two of the Tall City Oilman’s Classic tips off Friday, December 7th, at 10:00 a.m., as Permian takes on Caprock. Those games are again at Legacy High School.

Watch the video above for the highlights from day one.