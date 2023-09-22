SAN ANGELO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Stanton Buffaloes were shut out 41-0 by San Angelo TLCA on the road. The Buffaloes have a bye this upcoming week as they prepare for district play.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Posted:
Updated:
