MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels hosted Lubbock Monterey for the Rebels’ final scrimmage of the preseason. Midland Legacy defeated the Plainsmen 21-0 in a shortened game.

This is head coach Clint Hartman’s eighth season with Midland Legacy and he is seeking a sixth-consecutive district championship with returning starting quarterback, Purdue commit Marcos Davila. Davila is also a top-10 quarterback in the nation.

