TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – All six District 2-6A volleyball teams were in action against one another Tuesday night. Frenship swept Midland, Odessa was swept by San Angelo Central and Midland Legacy swept rival Permian.

Current district standings:

Frenship (2-0)

Legacy (2-0)

Permian (1-1)

Central (1-1)

Midland (0-2)

Odessa (0-2)

Watch the video above for highlights from the full slate of volleyball.