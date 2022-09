PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Blake Flowers puts up a stellar performance to help Seminole to a sizeable victory (69-20) over Pecos.

Seminole moves to 4-1 and Pecos falls to 2-2.

This was Pecos’ first home game of the season and first game in the brand new Eagle Stadium at Rotary Field.

