ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian softball cruised to an 18-5 win over San Angelo Central helped by senior Makayla Sanchez who blasted her seventh home run of the month, a third-inning grand slam.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
by: Kayler Smith
