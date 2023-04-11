MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland RockHounds won their 2023 home opener against the Tulsa Drillers 10-8 after a six-run seventh inning to propel into the lead. Max Schuemann and Greg Deichmann both homered and had two hits a piece.

The Midland pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts, giving up 14 hits. Brian Howard was credited with the win as the fourth reliever for the Hounds. Howard pitched two full innings giving up two hits and no runs.

The RockHounds improve to 3-1. Game two against the Drillers starts Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Watch the video above for highlights.