MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland RockHounds lost 4-3 to the Corpus Christi Hooks ending their seven-game winning streak.

Midland missed their chance to sweep the Hooks before Corpus Christi won the series finale by shutting down the RockHounds in the late innings.

The RockHounds had won back to back games via a walk-off hit, but three in a row wasn’t in the cards.

The Hooks hit a solo home run in each of the first two innings before Lawrence Butler grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Midland’s first run in the third inning.

Brett Harris drove home a pair of runs with his 16th double in the fifth inning, but Corpus Christi answered with two runs in the sixth and held on the rest of the way.

Midland begins a six-game series on the road against Frisco on Tuesday in their last series before the All-Star break.

Watch the video above for highlights.