MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland RockHounds picked up their first win in 10 games after overcoming a 6-1 deficit to the Wichita Wind Surge. The RockHounds rallied to tie the game at 7-7 in the eighth, before walking the game off in the ninth inning on a throwing error.

Midland won 8-7, snapping a nine-game losing streak.

Watch the video above for highlights.