MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland RockHounds gave up a 4-0 lead to lose 7-5 to the Amarillo Sod Poodles Friday. It was the RockHounds fifth straight loss, allowing Amarillo to clinch the series.

The RockHounds host Amarillo Saturday for game five of the series at 7 p.m.

