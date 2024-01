MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy boy’s basketball was unable to complete a comeback against Amarillo Palo Duro as the Rebels lost 66-60.

Legacy was down 17-0 in the first quarter but crawled back to only trail by five points at halftime. Palo Duro held off the Rebel comeback in the second half.

Watch the video above for highlights.