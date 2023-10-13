SONORA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Looking to get back into the win column, the Reagan County Owls visited the Sonora Broncos Friday night. But it was the Broncos that prevailed 57-12.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Jesse Zaragoza
