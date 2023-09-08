CRANE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a close match-up between Reagan County and Crane, it was about who wanted it more, and in the end, the Owls who came to Crane walked out with the win, 42-40.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Jesse Zaragoza
Posted:
Updated:
CRANE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a close match-up between Reagan County and Crane, it was about who wanted it more, and in the end, the Owls who came to Crane walked out with the win, 42-40.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now