STERLING CITY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Rankin volleyball was swept 3-0 by Veribest in the 1A Regional Quarterfinal, ending the Red Devils’ season.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
