EL PASO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian softball won game one of the bi-district series 9-1 over El Paso Americas. Game two and an if-necessary game three will be at Permian Saturday starting at noon.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
