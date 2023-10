ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian kept its playoff hopes alive, beating San Angelo Central 42-14. Juzstyce Lara led the Panthers on his Senior Night with 150 rushing yards and four touchdowns. San Angelo Central is eliminated from playoff contention with this loss.

District 2-6A Standings:

T1. Midland Legacy (7-2, 3-1)

T1. Midland (8-1, 3-1)

T3. Odessa (5-4, 2-2)

T3. Permian (5-4, 2-2)

T3. Frenship (7-2, 2-2)

6. San Angelo Central (1-8, 0-4)

Watch the video above for highlights.