MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers bounced back from a loss in week seven to defeat storied rival Midland Legacy 32-31. Permian trailed 31-24 with 30 seconds left in the game, then scored a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to win.

Permian improved to 1-1 in district and Legacy fell to 1-1 in district.

Watch the video above for highlights.