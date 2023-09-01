HEWITT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers got back in the win column with a 27-21 win on the road at Hewitt Midway. Permian is now 1-1 on the season.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
HEWITT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers got back in the win column with a 27-21 win on the road at Hewitt Midway. Permian is now 1-1 on the season.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now