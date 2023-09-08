ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers won their second-straight game, dominating Amarillo Tascosa in all three phases to win 43-6. MOJO improved to 2-1 on homecoming weekend.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers won their second-straight game, dominating Amarillo Tascosa in all three phases to win 43-6. MOJO improved to 2-1 on homecoming weekend.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now