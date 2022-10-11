ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian volleyball swept the Midland Bulldogs in three sets (25-14, 25-22, 25-18) to remain tied for first in District 2-6A with Midland Legacy.

Jade Workman led Mojo with 18 kills, Cianna Harris added seven. Iliana Garcia and Sarahi Orona both held down the Permian back row with 14 digs a piece.

Brooke Boehler led Midland with six kills, and Grace Ware and Ava Wilson both contributed five a piece. Samantha Bustos had a game-high 16 digs on the night.

Permian moves to 5-1 in district, and Midland falls to 3-3.