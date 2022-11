ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian volleyball defeated El Paso Montwood (24-26, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15) in the first round of the playoffs, securing a bi-district championship and a trip to the area championships.

Jade Workman led the Panthers with 26 kills and completed a triple-double with 17 assists and 13 digs.

Anahi Orona had three aces in a row in the fourth set to help the Panthers to the victory.