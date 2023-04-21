MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian softball defeated Midland 5-3 in their regular-season finale. The Lady Panthers finish the season tied for first in District 2-6A with Frenship.
Watch the video above for highlights.
