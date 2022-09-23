ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Undefeated Permian hosted Abilene Cooper on homecoming. A one-score game at halftime turned into a 28-point victory for the Panthers to keep Permian undefeated (5-0).\

Quarterback Rodney Hall threw for 230 yards and one 65-yard touchdown to Ja’Quan Richardson, who had seven receptions for 158 yards.

The Panthers are the only undefeated team in 6A District 2. All six teams in the district have bye weeks next week ahead of the start of district games the following week.

Permian opens up district play against Odessa High (2-2). The Panthers are the designated away team for the rivalry game at Ratliff Stadium.