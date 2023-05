ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian softball’s season came to an end Friday after getting swept by Fort Worth Boswell in a best-of-three series for the UIL 6A Area Championship. Boswell won game one 7-4 and game two 8-5.

The Panthers finished 23-11-2 overall, winning a share of the district championship and a bi-district championship.

Watch the video above for highlights.