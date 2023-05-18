ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian football took the field Thursday in its annual spring game to cap off spring camp. The Panthers lost a lot of talent to graduation, but their foundations remained.

The Black (defense) vs. White (offense) game featured a heavy run game, a characteristic of Jeff Ellison’s offenses, but possibly even more than in 2022 with the absence of a clear passer.

MOJO’s marquee defense remained a strong point, which was featured heavily in the scrimmage. The defense was able to earn points on turnovers, missed field goals, fourth-down stops and safeties. Black defeated White 27-17 in the modified scoring format.

Watch the video above for highlights.