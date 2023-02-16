STANTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a three-way tie-breaker tournament between Permian, San Angelo Central and Midland boy’s basketball, Permian won the first game of the tournament to clinch a spot in the playoffs. The Panthers beat the Bobcats 68-66.

They will now play Midland High Friday to determine seeding. If Midland wins, they will earn the three seed and Permian will earn the four seed. If Permian wins, they will earn the three seed, and Midland will be sent to a sudden-death game against San Angelo Central to determine who will earn the final playoff spot for District 2-6A.

The game is at 6 p.m. at Stanton High School Friday, Feb. 17.

This tie-breaker tournament was decided upon after Permian, Midland and San Angelo Central all finish the regular season with district records of 5-5, tying all three of them for just two remaining playoff spots.

