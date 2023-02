ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian boys basketball lost to San Angelo Central 56-53 Friday. The Panthers fall to 3-4 and fifth place in district with three games remaining in the regular season. The top four teams from each district advance to the playoffs.

San Angelo Central improves to 4-3, tied for second place with Odessa and Midland.

Watch the video above for highlights.