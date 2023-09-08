PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Sweetwater Mustangs made a trip to Pecos and took care of business Friday walking out with the win, defeating the Eagles 53-40.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
