CLINT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Pecos pulled off a comeback win over Clint, 27-21. The Eagles improved to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in district.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
