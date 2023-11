CLINT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Pecos Eagles ended their regular season campaign with a road match-up against the Clint Mountain View Lobos. The Eagles needed a win for consideration to be in playoff contention and they got the job done, winning 35-27. The Pecos Eagles will head into the postseason with an over 5-5, district 3-2 record.

