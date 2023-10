ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa High gutted out a historic overtime win over Permian in the 65th Rumble at Ratliff. The Bronchos tied the game at 42 with seconds left, and forced a fumble in overtime, leading to their walk-off touchdown. Odessa won 49-42.

The win marks only the 10th time the Bronchos have defeated their cross-town rival, and the first time they’ve been Permian since 2013.

Watch the video above for highlights.