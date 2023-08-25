LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Bronchos lost on the road to Lubbock Monterey in a 44-42 shootout. It was Monterey’s first win since 2021.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
Posted:
Updated:
