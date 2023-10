WOLFFORTH, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After starting district play 2-0, the Odessa Bronchos fell to 2-2 after a 77-49 loss to Frenship. In order to make the playoffs, Odessa must beat Midland Legacy next week, and either Frenship or Permian must lose their matchups.

District 2-6A Standings:

T1. Midland Legacy (7-2, 3-1)

T1. Midland (8-1, 3-1)

T3. Odessa (5-4, 2-2)

T3. Permian (5-4, 2-2)

T3. Frenship (7-2, 2-2)

6. San Angelo Central (1-8, 0-4)

