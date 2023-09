EL PASO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Bronchos traveled to El Paso to take on the Americas Trail Blazers, looking to take home their first win of the season.

The Bronchos trailed 20-19 with 4 seconds left to play and Aidric Rivera hit a 37-yard field goal as time expired to win the game, 22-20.

Watch the video above for highlights.