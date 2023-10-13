ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fresh off a historic win against Permian High last Friday, Odessa kept the momentum going against the San Angelo Central Bobcats in another close one, coming out on top 71-70 in overtime. Mikey Cota threw for 534 yards and eight touchdowns in the Bronchos’ win. Jalen Warren was his top target with 188 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bronchos improved to 2-0 in district play and are one win away from clinching their first playoff berth since 2013.

Watch the video above for highlights.