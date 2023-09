ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa overcame a 22-0 deficit against Amarillo to beat the Sandies 36-35. Quarterback Mikey Cota completed 22 passes for 273 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Cota’s top target was Oklahoma commit Ivan Carreon, with 133 yards and one touchdown. Runningback Dae Dae Green rushed for 159 yards and one touchdown.

Watch the video above for highlights.