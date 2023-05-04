ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa baseball lost to El Paso Pebble Hills 7-1 in the series opener of the 6A bi-district round. Game two and an if-necessary game three will take place Saturday at Pebble Hills.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
by: Kayler Smith
