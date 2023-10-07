ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Compass Academy Cougars shutout the Tornillo Coyotes, 69-0. Cougars move to 3-4 on the season and 1-2 in district.
Watch the video above for the full highlights.
by: Rachel Hallam
