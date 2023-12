ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College Women’s Basketball hosted the Ranger College Wranglers for the opening matchup in the 2023 Wrangler Classic. In dominant fashion, the Wranglers extend a nine-game win streak, crushing the Rangers 93-45.

Wranglers move to 10-2 on the regular season and will be back at home, December 2nd, Saturday for game two of the Classic.

